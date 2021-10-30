Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

PGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 35,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

