Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 31,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

