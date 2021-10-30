Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 1,056,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,482. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

