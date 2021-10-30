DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.99 million and $5.66 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,602.75 or 1.00123040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.03 or 0.06980725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022950 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,893,669 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

