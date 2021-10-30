LYNC Network (LYNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,115.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $523,483.48 and approximately $7,115.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,602.75 or 1.00123040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.03 or 0.06980725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022950 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,115 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

