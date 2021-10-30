Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.73. 450,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cowen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Cowen worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

