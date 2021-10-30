Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,921. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,764. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Travelzoo worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

