FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.
NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 291,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,858. FormFactor has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
