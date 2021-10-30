FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37 to $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 291,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,858. FormFactor has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.