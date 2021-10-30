Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 46,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,583. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

