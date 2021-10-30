Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $120.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.