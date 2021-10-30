Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $120.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

