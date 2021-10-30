Yield Guild Games Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $501.21 million and approximately $168.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00011984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.44 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.17 or 0.06961616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,990,857 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

