Anchor Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.08 million and $17,503.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.