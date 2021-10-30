$1.29 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. 2,588,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,595. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

