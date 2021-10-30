The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $4.22. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Shares of SAM traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.48. 163,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,670. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $861.05. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $86,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

