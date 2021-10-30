Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Apartment Income REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.160 EPS.

AIRC traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

