IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.42. 676,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,857. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.72.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.