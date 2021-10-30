Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 483,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,022. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

