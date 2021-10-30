Safex Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,005.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.