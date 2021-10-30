Truegame One Day Volume Reaches $1,135.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $106,843.67 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

