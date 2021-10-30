US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.67. 3,493,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. US Foods has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 523,639 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

