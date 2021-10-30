YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $60,785.30 and approximately $65,083.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE

