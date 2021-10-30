Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

KRG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

