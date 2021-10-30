STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several research firms have commented on STM. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

