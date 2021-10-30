Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $198.00

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFCZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $$136.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

