A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE ATEN traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,591. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

