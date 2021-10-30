J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

