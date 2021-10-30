Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Expands By 139.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after buying an additional 241,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $33.41.

