Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in October

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $$49.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

