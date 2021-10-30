Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in October

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $$49.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50.
About Calian Group
