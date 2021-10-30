CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. CTS updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

CTS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. CTS has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

