Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) PT at €55.04

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.04 ($64.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.