$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $10.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 2,665,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,634. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

