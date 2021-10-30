Xuez Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,172.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $136,842.95 and $91,172.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,162,219 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,785 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

