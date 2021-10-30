$19.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $71.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLMN. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 549,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a PE ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,037,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

