agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in agilon health stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.