Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 191,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $206.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

