Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

