Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 777,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

