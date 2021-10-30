Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PGSVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 37,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.