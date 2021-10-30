Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Rises By 150.0%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PHXHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHXHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

