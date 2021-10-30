Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 588,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

