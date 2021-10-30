OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSSIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 17,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

