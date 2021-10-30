OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OSSIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 17,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
