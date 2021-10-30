The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.31-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.83 billion.The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,482. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.