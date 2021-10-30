LOCGame (LOCG) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 99.4% against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $4.20 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 43,375,991 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

