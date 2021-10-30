$491.59 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $491.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.25 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

