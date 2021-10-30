Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DBD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 1,762,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.26.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

