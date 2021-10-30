Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.400-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,066,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,610. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

