Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.74. 9,579,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.