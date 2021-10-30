Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.83. 728,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.71. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

