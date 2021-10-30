PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 517,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

