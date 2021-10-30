ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.48 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $17.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.28 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $94.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 1,339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 231.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 611,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 427,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

